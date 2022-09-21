Hot & Quick Fixes 2!

Heyho, you funky sexy bug hunters!
Thanks go out to Слава Україні, blank, Faux-Spark, Argus and Sjoebidoea for reporting new bugs! 🦗
New Stuff:
- Added the waypoint highlight system to quests as well
Fixed:
- Xelda's blocked bridge should work again
- Waypoint highlight system should work again
- The check mark in the Optins Menu should lead to the current level now
- The mute button should remember your setting on game launch now
- The knife in Millow's scroll should now be visible again
Thanks and stay funky,
Dez
Changed files in this update