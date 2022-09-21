 Skip to content

Smutty Scrolls update for 21 September 2022

Hot & Quick Fixes 2!

Build 9561835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho, you funky sexy bug hunters!
Thanks go out to Слава Україні, blank, Faux-Spark, Argus and Sjoebidoea for reporting new bugs! 🦗

New Stuff:

  • Added the waypoint highlight system to quests as well

Fixed:

  • Xelda's blocked bridge should work again
  • Waypoint highlight system should work again
  • The check mark in the Optins Menu should lead to the current level now
  • The mute button should remember your setting on game launch now
  • The knife in Millow's scroll should now be visible again

Thanks and stay funky,
Dez

