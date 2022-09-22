Ultimechs Server Hotfix

Hey Pilots!

We’re currently working on our first patch for our game, but before that we wanted to release a hotfix to solve some immediate issues found in the game. While this update focuses on the server side of the game, it’s important to update it so that you can match with other players.

Optimized server usage.

Reduced likelihood that players would lose connection and temporarily go offline.

We’re hoping that these fixes will solve a few problems that have arisen during the first weekend of Ultimechs. For now we’ll be keeping a close eye on the status of the game and continue to respond to any support requests as well as listen to your feedback!