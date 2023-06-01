Killer Frequency is Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Killer Frequency hits the airwaves on Steam!

Team17's new first-person slasher adventure puts players in the shoes of Forrest Nash, a down-on-his luck radio host who must help the inhabitants of a small town escape a ruthless killer! Solve puzzles, save lives and run the switchboards, all while listening to a jukebox of retro ‘80s tunes!

The Whistling Man has returned to Gallows Creek:

1980s Vibes

Engage with a classic 80s slasher setting, exploring an authentically detailed radio station and interacting with dozens of physics-based objects straight from the 80s, including a working cassette and record player.

Become a Radio Host

Get your hands on the sliders and buttons as you man the radio desk, playing the hottest new tracks and taking callers. There might be a killer on the loose, but the show must go on!

Real Time Decisions

Interact with a variety of eccentric small-town personalities, including potential victims and suspects.. Explore your surroundings, gather clues, make decisions, solve riddles and help each of your callers to survive the night.

Uncover the Mystery

The Whistling Man plagued the town of Gallows Creek thirty years ago. Unravel the mystery and find out if he's back from the dead and out for vengeance, or if it's a copycat out for blood.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903620/Killer_Frequency/