Immortal Life update for 21 September 2022

Patch V.0.6.08 Update

Patch V.0.6.08 Update · Build 9559212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that makes the new character doesn't have proper status.(Which makes the battle super hard from the last update)
  • Fixed a bug that makes you can't cast the spell during the breakthrough.

