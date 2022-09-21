 Skip to content

Stationeers update for 21 September 2022

Hotfix v0.2.3623.17642

  • Fixed Errors thrown on load from cableNetwork deserialization (beta only).
  • Fixed Combustion Centrifuge still processing when not in final build state.
  • Fixed Exiting a ladder can sometimes damage suit or Helmet.
  • Fixed Centrifuge still operating when not in final buildState.
  • Improved error message for when start ConditionData is invalid.
  • Fixed Modifying a pipe network connected to a Medium Radiator could cause gas in the network to get deleted.
  • Fixed DeepMiner does not return item kit when deconstructed.

