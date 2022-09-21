- Fixed Errors thrown on load from cableNetwork deserialization (beta only).
- Fixed Combustion Centrifuge still processing when not in final build state.
- Fixed Exiting a ladder can sometimes damage suit or Helmet.
- Fixed Centrifuge still operating when not in final buildState.
- Improved error message for when start ConditionData is invalid.
- Fixed Modifying a pipe network connected to a Medium Radiator could cause gas in the network to get deleted.
- Fixed DeepMiner does not return item kit when deconstructed.
Stationeers update for 21 September 2022
Hotfix v0.2.3623.17642
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stationeers Content Depot 544551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update