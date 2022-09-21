296: Early Access 0.13.35 - September 21, 2022 12:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique bracers.
• Fixed how spell knockback is calculated in combination with faster cast rate.
• Added code that prevents a trade bug that would sometimes remove your gold twice in rare circumstances.
Nevergrind Online update for 21 September 2022
New Exceptional Unique Bracers Added!
296: Early Access 0.13.35 - September 21, 2022 12:45 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update