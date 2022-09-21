 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 21 September 2022

New Exceptional Unique Bracers Added!

Build 9558553

Patchnotes via Steam Community

296: Early Access 0.13.35 - September 21, 2022 12:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique bracers.
• Fixed how spell knockback is calculated in combination with faster cast rate.
• Added code that prevents a trade bug that would sometimes remove your gold twice in rare circumstances.

