September Update

Hello Knights!

As we prepare for the introduction of our newest area, Anville – The Great Forge, to join the Ember Knights Universe, we wanted to get another quality update out for you. We have a new skill, new and updated relics and more multiplayer progress in the form of using your own Ember Tree in multiplayer games!

We’ve included much more as well as addressing a bunch of feedback from our community. Check out the full list below!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

New content and features

New Staff Skill – Arcane Orb

When choosing the Nexal Staff, players will automatically start with the brand new Arcane Orb skill equipped

Ember Tree – Multiplayer Support and Revive Changes

In online multiplayer games, players will now be able to access, equip and upgrade their own individual Ember Tree 🔥

Soul Link (previously Lease on Life) will share up to 4 revives across all players

Second Wind (previously Soul Shelter) will now only apply to the player with this upgrade equipped

Soul Link and Second Wind cannot be equipped at the same time

New Freeze Relics

Glacial Light

Shivering Touch

Added the ability to roll cancel charging Skills 🔥

Added bonus Ember rewards for running on different difficulties 🔥

Many UX improvements across various screens

Balancing

We’ve also made the following tweaks and adjustments:

Weapons

Guardian Bow

* Increased arrow speed by 50% * Increased base HP by 10 * Set the piercing arrows to pierce minibosses; no change to bosses

Nexal Staff

* Decreased the charge time by 10% * Added the ability to cancel the final hit of the charge attack via rolling

Relics

Toxic Bangle

* Applies a poison stack on all attacks, not just the first

Poison Wheel

* Applies a poison stack on every roll

Bruma’s Ring

* Applies the Frozen status to anything in its expanding ring

Status Effects

Frozen

* Added diminishing returns to multiple freeze applications * Minibosses and bosses can now be frozen. While not immobilized like regular enemies, their movement and attacks will be slowed

Poison

* Each time a poison stack is applied, the lifetime is reset for all poison stacks

Burn

* Increased the lifetime from 6s to 15s

Stun

* Added diminishing returns to multiple stun applications

Adjusted charge reduction from 20% to 15% for the Nexal Staff mod Focus

Adjusted the Rakkling Nest so it can be stunned

Updated The Forlorn’s laser VFX to be more consistent with their hit box 🔥

Added spawn indicators for the flags in the Steadfast Citadel’s miniboss room 🔥

Revive now requires a press and hold to prevent accidental revivals 🔥

Disabled the run timer in the Offering Pit, secret rooms, Evee’s intro room and the level exit rooms 🔥

Set HP bar icons to hide for disconnected players 🔥

Removed collision on a bunch of small props in the Wightsbury miniboss room

Added an idle animation to the worlds in the area loading screens

Bugs

And finally, more bug fixes! Those include:

Fixed a bug with Skrixxa Za getting stuck in its jump state if players die while it’s jumping

Fixed a bug with Weald Wolf where the attack indicator disappeared after attacking him once

Fixed some collision issues in the Steadfast Citadel’s miniboss and preboss rooms

Fixed a bug with auto revive that was reviving fully after a miniboss instead of 50%

Fixed a bug with auto revive that wasn’t checking for disconnected players

Fixed a bug with the Guardian Bow that wasn’t showing the empowered version for all Perfect shots after completing 3 in a row

Fixed an issue with the Rift Hammer’s Fissure mod AOE not working properly for clients in multiplayer games

Fixed a desync bug related to rerolling relic and skill selectors

Fixed an online multiplayer bug that was causing players to start subsequent runs with the host’s mods instead of their own

Fixed an input bug when disconnecting a controller in multiplayer games

Fixed a roll invincibility input bug

Fixed a visual bug that was not showing the damage flash for clients

Fixed a visual issue in multiplayer games where the client was not seeing the enemy stun bar

Fixed a bug with the Ember Tree where players were having their original upgrades equipped after dying and restarting in multiplayer games

Fixed a few bugs related to the Ember Tree restoration sequence

Fixed a visual bug with drops where animations weren’t resetting properly

Fixed a few bugs that were preventing props from being destroyed

Fixed a bug with the Bow mod Decoy that was causing the player’s eyes to disappear

Visual fixes and tweaks to Burma’s Ring relic

Fixed a bug regarding the rounding of ATK stat boosts

Fixed a bug where the game would get stuck on the loading screen when manually switched to Offline Mode

Fixed some visual issues related to player disconnect messages

Fixed a few various sound bugs where the sound wasn’t playing

