September Update

As we prepare for the introduction of our newest area, Anville – The Great Forge, to join the Ember Knights Universe, we wanted to get another quality update out for you. We have a new skill, new and updated relics and more multiplayer progress in the form of using your own Ember Tree in multiplayer games!
We’ve included much more as well as addressing a bunch of feedback from our community. Check out the full list below!
Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.
New content and features
New Staff Skill – Arcane Orb
- When choosing the Nexal Staff, players will automatically start with the brand new Arcane Orb skill equipped
Ember Tree – Multiplayer Support and Revive Changes
- In online multiplayer games, players will now be able to access, equip and upgrade their own individual Ember Tree 🔥
- Soul Link (previously Lease on Life) will share up to 4 revives across all players
- Second Wind (previously Soul Shelter) will now only apply to the player with this upgrade equipped
- Soul Link and Second Wind cannot be equipped at the same time
New Freeze Relics
- Glacial Light
- Shivering Touch
Added the ability to roll cancel charging Skills 🔥
Added bonus Ember rewards for running on different difficulties 🔥
Many UX improvements across various screens
Balancing
We’ve also made the following tweaks and adjustments:
Weapons
Guardian Bow
* Increased arrow speed by 50%
* Increased base HP by 10
* Set the piercing arrows to pierce minibosses; no change to bosses
Nexal Staff
* Decreased the charge time by 10%
* Added the ability to cancel the final hit of the charge attack via rolling
Relics
Toxic Bangle
* Applies a poison stack on all attacks, not just the first
Poison Wheel
* Applies a poison stack on every roll
Bruma’s Ring
* Applies the Frozen status to anything in its expanding ring
Status Effects
Frozen
* Added diminishing returns to multiple freeze applications
* Minibosses and bosses can now be frozen. While not immobilized like regular enemies, their movement and attacks will be slowed
Poison
* Each time a poison stack is applied, the lifetime is reset for all poison stacks
Burn
* Increased the lifetime from 6s to 15s
Stun
* Added diminishing returns to multiple stun applications
- Adjusted charge reduction from 20% to 15% for the Nexal Staff mod Focus
- Adjusted the Rakkling Nest so it can be stunned
- Updated The Forlorn’s laser VFX to be more consistent with their hit box 🔥
- Added spawn indicators for the flags in the Steadfast Citadel’s miniboss room 🔥
- Revive now requires a press and hold to prevent accidental revivals 🔥
- Disabled the run timer in the Offering Pit, secret rooms, Evee’s intro room and the level exit rooms 🔥
- Set HP bar icons to hide for disconnected players 🔥
- Removed collision on a bunch of small props in the Wightsbury miniboss room
- Added an idle animation to the worlds in the area loading screens
Bugs
And finally, more bug fixes! Those include:
- Fixed a bug with Skrixxa Za getting stuck in its jump state if players die while it’s jumping
- Fixed a bug with Weald Wolf where the attack indicator disappeared after attacking him once
- Fixed some collision issues in the Steadfast Citadel’s miniboss and preboss rooms
- Fixed a bug with auto revive that was reviving fully after a miniboss instead of 50%
- Fixed a bug with auto revive that wasn’t checking for disconnected players
- Fixed a bug with the Guardian Bow that wasn’t showing the empowered version for all Perfect shots after completing 3 in a row
- Fixed an issue with the Rift Hammer’s Fissure mod AOE not working properly for clients in multiplayer games
- Fixed a desync bug related to rerolling relic and skill selectors
- Fixed an online multiplayer bug that was causing players to start subsequent runs with the host’s mods instead of their own
- Fixed an input bug when disconnecting a controller in multiplayer games
- Fixed a roll invincibility input bug
- Fixed a visual bug that was not showing the damage flash for clients
- Fixed a visual issue in multiplayer games where the client was not seeing the enemy stun bar
- Fixed a bug with the Ember Tree where players were having their original upgrades equipped after dying and restarting in multiplayer games
- Fixed a few bugs related to the Ember Tree restoration sequence
- Fixed a visual bug with drops where animations weren’t resetting properly
- Fixed a few bugs that were preventing props from being destroyed
- Fixed a bug with the Bow mod Decoy that was causing the player’s eyes to disappear
- Visual fixes and tweaks to Burma’s Ring relic
- Fixed a bug regarding the rounding of ATK stat boosts
- Fixed a bug where the game would get stuck on the loading screen when manually switched to Offline Mode
- Fixed some visual issues related to player disconnect messages
- Fixed a few various sound bugs where the sound wasn’t playing
