Luck be a Landlord update for 20 September 2022

Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #7

Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where multiple symbol/item selections could be selected with a single click if the menu animation speed was set to Instant
  • Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could be hovered over while the inventory menu was open if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
  • Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could sometimes clip out of the selector graphic if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, or Japanese
  • Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could sometimes overlap each other if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, or Japanese

