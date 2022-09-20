Content Patch #16 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where multiple symbol/item selections could be selected with a single click if the menu animation speed was set to Instant
- Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could be hovered over while the inventory menu was open if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could sometimes clip out of the selector graphic if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, or Japanese
- Fixed a bug where icons in symbol/item selection descriptions could sometimes overlap each other if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, or Japanese
Changed files in this update