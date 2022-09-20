 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 20 September 2022

(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r4.4

Build 9555861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

Player :

Camera :

  • The camera will now shake when the player deals damage, or is damaged
  • The camera will now have a slight red tint along the edges of the screen when taking damage

Keybinds :

  • Rebound Blink (Keyboard only) : K/Caps -> E/Caps
Balances

Enemies :

All Enemies :

▼ Removed the max damage cap that the player could do in a single attack (was 8)

Patroller :

▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8

Blaster :

▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8

Splitter Blaster :

▼ Reduced Main Projectile Damage : 25 -> 20
▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8

Player :

▼ Reduced max iFrames : 1s -> 0.7s

Changed files in this update

