(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r4.4

Patch Notes
Changes
Player :
Camera :
- The camera will now shake when the player deals damage, or is damaged
- The camera will now have a slight red tint along the edges of the screen when taking damage
Keybinds :
- Rebound Blink (Keyboard only) : K/Caps -> E/Caps
Balances
Enemies :
All Enemies :
▼ Removed the max damage cap that the player could do in a single attack (was 8)
Patroller :
▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8
Blaster :
▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8
Splitter Blaster :
▼ Reduced Main Projectile Damage : 25 -> 20
▼ Reduced Projectile Damage : 10 -> 8
Player :
▼ Reduced max iFrames : 1s -> 0.7s
Changed files in this update