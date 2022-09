The Outbound Ghost is out right now! Go to the Steam page here, and get in on a 20% discount only for this week!

Also, if you enjoy the game, leave a review because it helps support me a ton! Anyways, that's it for this post and I hope you all have a good time :)

If you want to report a bug, feel free to do so by clicking here!

If you want to give us some feedback, do so by clicking here!