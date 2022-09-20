Update Early Access Version 0.1.1

Features:
- Added different AI play styles for Skirmish mode. (balanced, turtle, rush)
- You can now also use Right Shift (and Left Shift) to queue up orders.
Bugfixes:
- Worker doesn't get moved away from other units and interrupt building/harvesting.
- The Hotkeys now get displayed properly in the Actions Menu.
- Game starts now with sound on first startup after installation.
Balancing:
Units:
- Redaxh Colossus Walker:
Damage: 150 -> 100
Shield Damage: 150 -> 100
- Redaxh Light Turret:
Firerate: 0.9sec -> 1.2sec
- Andarer Light Turret:
Health: 1000 -> 1500
- Andarer Headquarter:
Health: 2000 -> 3000
Shield: 1000 -> 1500
- Andarer Heavy Tank:
Shield: 0 -> 100
Resource Cost:
Crystal: 400 -> 450
Energy: 600 -> 650
Titan: 500 -> 550
Gamemode Survival:
- Normal Survival Mode:
Spawners:
Health: 2000 -> 3000
Shield: 1000 -> 1500
- Hard Survival Mode:
Spawners:
Health: 10000 -> 7500
Shield: 10000 -> 3000
General:
Increased performance overall and in fights.
