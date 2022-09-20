 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 20 September 2022

Update Early Access Version 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9554682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added different AI play styles for Skirmish mode. (balanced, turtle, rush)
  • You can now also use Right Shift (and Left Shift) to queue up orders.

Bugfixes:

  • Worker doesn't get moved away from other units and interrupt building/harvesting.
  • The Hotkeys now get displayed properly in the Actions Menu.
  • Game starts now with sound on first startup after installation.

Balancing:
Units:

  • Redaxh Colossus Walker:
    Damage: 150 -> 100
    Shield Damage: 150 -> 100
  • Redaxh Light Turret:
    Firerate: 0.9sec -> 1.2sec
  • Andarer Light Turret:
    Health: 1000 -> 1500
  • Andarer Headquarter:
    Health: 2000 -> 3000
    Shield: 1000 -> 1500
  • Andarer Heavy Tank:
    Shield: 0 -> 100
    Resource Cost:
    Crystal: 400 -> 450
    Energy: 600 -> 650
    Titan: 500 -> 550

Gamemode Survival:

  • Normal Survival Mode:
    Spawners:
    Health: 2000 -> 3000
    Shield: 1000 -> 1500
  • Hard Survival Mode:
    Spawners:
    Health: 10000 -> 7500
    Shield: 10000 -> 3000

General:
Increased performance overall and in fights.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link