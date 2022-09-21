Patch 1.1.113

**- Fixed completing healing mission (there was a high probability of being offered a dog with no limb injury which prevented from completing the mission)
- Fixes for applying band aid: if there is an error with a wound an alternative approach is used to let the band aid be applied
- Corrected look of loaded shaved fur around wound**
- Fixes for water hose to decrease the likelihood that it disappears under the ground
- Fixed adoption error that sometimes caused a weird error of duplicating adoption vans
- Fixed error where sometimes cats could be placed on the ground and jump into the carrier on their own, which was not an intended behavior
- Fixed errors in photo table and added additional checks in order to help prevent errors in animal decorations
- Increased the amount of shampoo in a bottle
- Fixed razor tooltips
- Fixed water and food bowls tooltips
- Added more debug logging information (mostly in regards to animals), removed unneeded ones
- Added some missing translations
Changed files in this update