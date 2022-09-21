 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 21 September 2022

Patch 1.1.113

Patch 1.1.113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Fixed completing healing mission (there was a high probability of being offered a dog with no limb injury which prevented from completing the mission)

  • Fixes for applying band aid: if there is an error with a wound an alternative approach is used to let the band aid be applied
  • Corrected look of loaded shaved fur around wound**
  • Fixes for water hose to decrease the likelihood that it disappears under the ground
  • Fixed adoption error that sometimes caused a weird error of duplicating adoption vans
  • Fixed error where sometimes cats could be placed on the ground and jump into the carrier on their own, which was not an intended behavior
  • Fixed errors in photo table and added additional checks in order to help prevent errors in animal decorations
  • Increased the amount of shampoo in a bottle
  • Fixed razor tooltips
  • Fixed water and food bowls tooltips
  • Added more debug logging information (mostly in regards to animals), removed unneeded ones
  • Added some missing translations

