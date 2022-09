Share · View all patches · Build 9553738 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 16:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all so much for your advice and help!

Improved hitting sound effects for various bricks.

Improved the sound effects of some game effects.

Optimized game performance.

The new mode is under development, so stay tuned!

We will continue to provide improvement update in the future so you can enjoy PongPong Girl more comfortably.