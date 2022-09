Wave Spawner Settings Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9553292 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Wave Spawner becomes a powerfull tool to control all your arenas settings. No need to tune everything again — Wave Spawner settings will be saved every time you start Waves.

Sandbox settings are saved separately, so you always have your favorite setups with you anytime!

