Sorry for the multiple updates.

ver1.0304

Fixed a bug that both players cannot progress when using Seija's spells.

ver1.0303

Fix a bug that the opponent's rank is not displayed correctly.

ver1.0302

Fixed a bug in the spells of "Oku" and "Alice".

Fixed a bug in some stages.

The battle system has been adjusted.

The performance of some characters has been enhanced.

Other bugs fixed.