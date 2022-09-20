 Skip to content

Arma 3 update for 20 September 2022

SPOTREP #00107

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Hotfix 2.10 (Miscellaneous Fixes)
SIZE: ~42 MB / ~18 MB (depends on Contact ownership)

More in the full changelog and SPOTREP

Changed depots in cdlc_private_beta branch

ARMA 3 Content Depot 107411
Arma 3 Digital Langs Depot 107413
Arma 3 ENG-only langs Depot 107414
Arma 3 Korean langs Depot 107415
Arma 3 CDP langs Depot 107416
Arma 3 Japanese langs Depot 107417
Arma 3 Russian langs Depot 107418
Arma 3 European langs Depot 107419
