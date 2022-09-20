 Skip to content

DPET : Desktop Pet Engine update for 20 September 2022

DPET custom startup settings

Build 9552454

  1. DPET custom startup settings
  2. Pet reminder supports custom settings
  3. Fixed known bugs

Contact
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/RH48pUXqTK
If you like DPET, welcome to give a good comment on steam.

