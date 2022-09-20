- Fix the problem that players lost the new archive when they re-entered the game
- Lost archive problem, some players lost the archive, you can try to move the original archive location to the new archive location
C:\Users[User~]\AppData\LocalLow\Giant\Full Moon\UserinfoRecord
Copy to
C:\Users[User~]\AppData\LocalLow\ztgame\Full Moon\UserinfoRecord
Night of the Full Moon update for 20 September 2022
Fix Bug
