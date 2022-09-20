 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night of the Full Moon update for 20 September 2022

Fix Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 9552359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that players lost the new archive when they re-entered the game
  2. Lost archive problem, some players lost the archive, you can try to move the original archive location to the new archive location
    C:\Users[User~]\AppData\LocalLow\Giant\Full Moon\UserinfoRecord
    Copy to
    C:\Users[User~]\AppData\LocalLow\ztgame\Full Moon\UserinfoRecord

Changed files in this update

Night of the Full Moon Content Depot 769561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link