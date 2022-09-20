 Skip to content

Adamanta View update for 20 September 2022

Big patch Update

Build 9551871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Changes in the game:

-New items to use!
-More story content
-Strategic choices!
-New Monsters!
-New SKills!
-Map reworked!

