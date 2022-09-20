Hotfix 0.6.0.7

Changes
- Death aura is now unlocked by default (no need to have any achievements)
- Dash cooldown reduction is now compound instead of multiplicative (it now multiply with itself)
- added a One-shot protection mecanism (you can't get one-shot if you are at 95% of your max health, and have more than 10max hp)
- Sage-Leaf now activate before damage are applied
- If there is no card available, the game will bring back banished tainted cards (to avoid issues)
- added a new meta progression on D-Tier : More banishes
- Added auto-aim option that make aimed weapon always shoot in front of your character (based on your movement direction)
Fixes
- Leveling up after death
- Attacking after death
- Temporarely removed Vibration on hitting enemies for now, huge performance lost got reported about this.
- Worm boss health decay being timer not reseting after the first decay, literaly drop it's life to 1 is a few sec
Changed files in this update