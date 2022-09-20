 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 20 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.0.7

Build 9551602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Death aura is now unlocked by default (no need to have any achievements)
  • Dash cooldown reduction is now compound instead of multiplicative (it now multiply with itself)
  • added a One-shot protection mecanism (you can't get one-shot if you are at 95% of your max health, and have more than 10max hp)
  • Sage-Leaf now activate before damage are applied
  • If there is no card available, the game will bring back banished tainted cards (to avoid issues)
  • added a new meta progression on D-Tier : More banishes
  • Added auto-aim option that make aimed weapon always shoot in front of your character (based on your movement direction)

Fixes

  • Leveling up after death
  • Attacking after death
  • Temporarely removed Vibration on hitting enemies for now, huge performance lost got reported about this.
  • Worm boss health decay being timer not reseting after the first decay, literaly drop it's life to 1 is a few sec

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
