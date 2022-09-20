 Skip to content

Super Alloy Ranger update for 20 September 2022

V1.00202209202000 Updates

  1. Fixed the bug that the character would be forced down when sent to the corner by the conveyor belt.
  2. Modified the time requirement value of the evaluation system.
  3. Modified some data configuration.

