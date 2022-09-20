- Fixed the bug that the character would be forced down when sent to the corner by the conveyor belt.
- Modified the time requirement value of the evaluation system.
- Modified some data configuration.
Super Alloy Ranger update for 20 September 2022
V1.00202209202000 Updates
