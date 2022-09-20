 Skip to content

Kamifuda update for 20 September 2022

Release 1.0.8

Release 1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing rewards for some mystery encounters
  • Added missing fallback rewards for some mystery encounters
  • Difficulty change prompt now appears only once per playthrough
  • Added a tooltip to the map explaining the first mystery encounter

