- Fixed missing rewards for some mystery encounters
- Added missing fallback rewards for some mystery encounters
- Difficulty change prompt now appears only once per playthrough
- Added a tooltip to the map explaining the first mystery encounter
Kamifuda update for 20 September 2022
Release 1.0.8
