One Dreamer update for 20 September 2022

1.0.6 Patch Notes

Build 9551110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Add exiting from [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION returns the player to BACKEND[/spoiler]

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix folders app not reseting when using [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION[/spoiler]
  • Fix [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION[/spoiler] transition effects
  • Fix coffee machine sfx keeps playing after skip cutscene
  • Fix speed variables not changing if blockColor set to non-colour variable (Stac) [4E02-2]
  • *Fix crowd subtitle not clearing on occasion [5E02-5]
  • Fix minor grammar mistakes and subtitle typesetting



