1.0.6 Patch Notes

Changes:
- Add exiting from [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION returns the player to BACKEND[/spoiler]
Bug Fixes:
- Fix folders app not reseting when using [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION[/spoiler]
- Fix [spoiler]MEMORY_INJECTION[/spoiler] transition effects
- Fix coffee machine sfx keeps playing after skip cutscene
- Fix speed variables not changing if blockColor set to non-colour variable (Stac) [4E02-2]
- *Fix crowd subtitle not clearing on occasion [5E02-5]
- Fix minor grammar mistakes and subtitle typesetting
