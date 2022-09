Share · View all patches · Build 9550165 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 06:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes of Bermesiah,

A server maintenance will be conducted.

Server Stabilization

Fixed a bug in which Harrier title could not be fitted under certain circumstances

As a compensation for the maintenance, Compensation Chest 1 will be mailed to all players.

(After maintenance ~ September 20th 23:59) (UTC+0)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.