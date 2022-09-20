Patch V.0.6.07: New improvements and bug fixes

There’s a new patch available for Immortal Life! Players who visit the News Hub regularly will already be familiar with most of its content — but in the interest of the brothers and sisters who joined us recently, we’ll make a brief summary of all the new content available in the game starting today. Let’s get started!

New content

Battle system redesign : We made new changes that bring the combat system closer to the new concept we want to implement. Try it!

: We made new changes that bring the combat system closer to the new concept we want to implement. Try it! Main storyline extended: We’re extending Immortal Life’s main storyline after Brother Xie wakes up from his long coma.

Mu Xia joins the Guiyun Sect : The young cook has waited for this moment for a long time. Wait until the end of Mrs. Ye’s questline to invite her to join the cult.

: The young cook has waited for this moment for a long time. Wait until the end of Mrs. Ye’s questline to invite her to join the cult. Personal Story – Chen Yuanzhou : Unlock it by leveling up your friendship level with everyone’s favorite fisherman.

: Unlock it by leveling up your friendship level with everyone’s favorite fisherman. New facility – the Sect Kitchen: You can now rebuild the Clan Kitchen. It’s way bigger than Sunset Inn’s kitchen, with new cookware (Deep-Frying Wok, Pot...), recipes, and, of course, challenging mini-games to put your cooking skills to the test!

Solar term missions – Help in the Clan Kitchen : After you unlock the Clan Kitchen, this special mission will appear every solar term. It will allow you to earn new rewards and increase your friendship level with the cult members. Don't worry about the ingredients, they're all provided by the sect.

: After you unlock the Clan Kitchen, this special mission will appear every solar term. It will allow you to earn new rewards and increase your friendship level with the cult members. Don't worry about the ingredients, they're all provided by the sect. New Map – Deep in the Mine : Sometimes who risks the most is the one who wins. Are you ready to dive into the darkness of the deepest floors of the Misty Valley mine? Don't forget to take healing items and your best defenses against the dangerous monsters you'll find there.

: Sometimes who risks the most is the one who wins. Are you ready to dive into the darkness of the deepest floors of the Misty Valley mine? Don't forget to take healing items and your best defenses against the dangerous monsters you'll find there. New Map – Mystery Valley Island : After fixing the Lake Pier, you'll be able to visit Mystery Valley Lake Island from the docks. Guess what: on that island, you can invite your fellow Sect Members to enjoy the dishes you made!

: After fixing the Lake Pier, you'll be able to visit Mystery Valley Lake Island from the docks. Guess what: on that island, you can invite your fellow Sect Members to enjoy the dishes you made! New Map – East Side of Guiyun Sect : There's a broken bridge at the east side of the Guiyun Sect headquarters that you can fix now. Rebuild it to explore a brand-new area!

: There's a broken bridge at the east side of the Guiyun Sect headquarters that you can fix now. Rebuild it to explore a brand-new area! Lucky fishes: The Wandering vendor is now offering 3 Lucky Fish decorations that you can purchase at the market next to the docks.

Optimization

Map redesign – the Mine : Both the distribution of combat areas and the altitude of the soil have changed completely. You will also discover that the enemies are not arranged in their original areas, but we have assigned them different areas according to the new style of the mine and the game feel we wish to convey.

: Both the distribution of combat areas and the altitude of the soil have changed completely. You will also discover that the enemies are not arranged in their original areas, but we have assigned them different areas according to the new style of the mine and the game feel we wish to convey. Map redesign – Yuhua Mystic Realm : For a better gaming experience under our new design battle system, we made a redesign on Yuhua Mystery Realm including the collectible items and monster location.



: For a better gaming experience under our new design battle system, we made a redesign on Yuhua Mystery Realm including the collectible items and monster location. Redesign – Spellcasting System : We made deep changes so this feature fits the revamp of the combat system we're walking towards. The new spell shortcut bar will be placed above the main action bar so that you can cast your spells more efficiently. And there's more to come!

: We made deep changes so this feature fits the revamp of the combat system we're walking towards. The new spell shortcut bar will be placed above the main action bar so that you can cast your spells more efficiently. And there's more to come! Redesign – Monsters' AI: The new AI makes enemies react to your presence, move and attack more naturally. We hope you will notice the main changes.

Bug Fixed

Fixed a bug that blocked the progression of your character after making a successful breakthrough.

Fixed the bug that didn’t allow you to enter the Silkworm house after putting it in your bag.

Thanks for checking the patch notes. Feel free to send us your feedback in the comments below or share it on our Discord server. We always pay attention to your suggestions and complaints!

Have a nice day,

2P Games and YiFang Studios