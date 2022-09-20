 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 20 September 2022

Patch 0.93g

1 step closer to 1.0! This patch contains some long-awaited bug fixes and QoL. 0.94 will probably be a more content-focused patch! Patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Mana Crystal now removes the Mana Void environmental effect if killed
  • Reduced Vallios’ health and attack speed
  • Vallios’ Sanguine Blade is now a permanent buff
  • Vallios’ Crystal now removes all Sanguine Blade buffs on Vallios when triggered

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Purifier and Divine Purifier now makes the attacker cast the smite instead
  • Zombification now increases total damage instead of base damage, readjusted the bonus %
  • Added Zombification Divine with 1 anomaly
  • King’s Legacy no longer reduces the cooldown of Sanctuary
  • Reduced Unbreakable Will’s maximum resistance bonus
  • Reduced Gluttony’s maximum resistance bonus
  • Reduced Trio Craft’s maximum elemental resist values
  • Increased Anomalous Scorpion’s damage reduction per stack
  • Anomalous Scorpion now also reduces maximum Poison stacks
  • Slightly reworked Symbol of Hope

==Skills/Talents===

  • Reduced Rampart’s Toughen effect bonus by 1% per level
  • Path’s End now has a maximum stacks
  • Reduced Pure in Heart ratio from 10% per level to 8% per level
  • Increased Path’s End’s healpower per stack
  • Divine Decree now hard block the enemy’s ability to dodge and block instead of giving them a massive decrease in dodge/block chance

==QoL===

  • Blocking is no longer prioritized over Dodging, they are now randomized if both are triggered
  • Anomalous artifacts in the atlas now have their quick travel routed to Depth
  • Sealed Fate now changes color properly based on the current party member affected by Lycan ‘s Curse

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Ascension duration not properly scaling with level
  • Fixed sometimes when you sell an item in Armory and then sell all items afterward it’ll create a visual dupe of the item
  • Fixed sometimes you can get both of Astral Shift’s bonus in Midnight zone
  • Fixed sometimes the clickbox will shift for Soul Quarter on the map
  • Fixed Astral Shift mastery + 20% exp not working properly
  • Fixed Rampart not correctly increasing the effect of Toughen
  • Fixed Divine Rainbow Soul not being purchasable by Divination Sphere
  • Fixed sometimes in higher depth bosses will instantly die during their phase transition
  • Fixed sometimes when the Healer revives, Spirit Form does not go away
  • Fixed Mind Rush with Vortex not properly increasing the attack speed
  • Fixed being silenced while channeling a skill without releasing the key will allow you to keep channelling even though you're silenced
  • Fixed Sentry being a Body Armor instead of Helm
  • Fixed Hopeless Spiral being a Helm instead of a Body Armor
  • Fixed sometimes you are able to have multiple same runic items equipped
  • Fixed Symbol of Hope not working with Revive
  • Fixed Path’s End not working
  • Fixed Fallen Flames not reapplying after reviving
  • Fixed Divine Enigma sometimes turns into Riddle
  • Fixed Restoration Totem sometimes does not work with Botanist or One With Nature
  • Fixed Elementalist giving too many bonuses to other elements
  • Fixed dying in the first Bone Knight will cause a soft lock
  • Fixed Partnership increasing all elements instead of just Physical
  • Fixed Immortality sometimes not properly removing bonus block chance
  • Fixed Immortality not working properly with some AOEs
  • Fixed Vengeance not working properly
  • Fixed Havoc Aura sometimes not working correctly with party members dying/reviving
  • Fixed various texts/copies

===Bosses====

  • Azure Beams from Uvorios the Serpent, will no longer affect the healer if the healer is not alive

==QoL===

  • Cyclone Shot now displays number of current cyclones

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed sometimes the blessing view will disappear when closing stats view
  • Fixed sometimes you can skip floor while the other floors are loading
  • Fixed sometimes swapping between scrolls will change the values of attributes
  • Fixed Uvorrios can gain mana before the fight starts
  • Fixed Cyclone Shot sometimes has Rapid Shot tooltip.
  • Fixed Cyclone Shot not affected by Crucifer.
  • Fixed Rune of Retaliation: Holy Shield, Spellsinger's Mark, Sanctuary not working
  • Fixed Rune of Protection: Heal from Siphon Life does not create a shield.
  • Fixed Volcanic Signet does not work with Restoration Totem.
  • Fixed Rune of Recharge not working properly
  • Fixed Rune of Increased Duration sometimes does not work properly

