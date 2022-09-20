Patch 0.93g

1 step closer to 1.0! This patch contains some long-awaited bug fixes and QoL. 0.94 will probably be a more content-focused patch! Patch notes below
===Bosses====
- Mana Crystal now removes the Mana Void environmental effect if killed
- Reduced Vallios’ health and attack speed
- Vallios’ Sanguine Blade is now a permanent buff
- Vallios’ Crystal now removes all Sanguine Blade buffs on Vallios when triggered
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Purifier and Divine Purifier now makes the attacker cast the smite instead
- Zombification now increases total damage instead of base damage, readjusted the bonus %
- Added Zombification Divine with 1 anomaly
- King’s Legacy no longer reduces the cooldown of Sanctuary
- Reduced Unbreakable Will’s maximum resistance bonus
- Reduced Gluttony’s maximum resistance bonus
- Reduced Trio Craft’s maximum elemental resist values
- Increased Anomalous Scorpion’s damage reduction per stack
- Anomalous Scorpion now also reduces maximum Poison stacks
- Slightly reworked Symbol of Hope
==Skills/Talents===
- Reduced Rampart’s Toughen effect bonus by 1% per level
- Path’s End now has a maximum stacks
- Reduced Pure in Heart ratio from 10% per level to 8% per level
- Increased Path’s End’s healpower per stack
- Divine Decree now hard block the enemy’s ability to dodge and block instead of giving them a massive decrease in dodge/block chance
==QoL===
- Blocking is no longer prioritized over Dodging, they are now randomized if both are triggered
- Anomalous artifacts in the atlas now have their quick travel routed to Depth
- Sealed Fate now changes color properly based on the current party member affected by Lycan ‘s Curse
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Ascension duration not properly scaling with level
- Fixed sometimes when you sell an item in Armory and then sell all items afterward it’ll create a visual dupe of the item
- Fixed sometimes you can get both of Astral Shift’s bonus in Midnight zone
- Fixed sometimes the clickbox will shift for Soul Quarter on the map
- Fixed Astral Shift mastery + 20% exp not working properly
- Fixed Rampart not correctly increasing the effect of Toughen
- Fixed Divine Rainbow Soul not being purchasable by Divination Sphere
- Fixed sometimes in higher depth bosses will instantly die during their phase transition
- Fixed sometimes when the Healer revives, Spirit Form does not go away
- Fixed Mind Rush with Vortex not properly increasing the attack speed
- Fixed being silenced while channeling a skill without releasing the key will allow you to keep channelling even though you're silenced
- Fixed Sentry being a Body Armor instead of Helm
- Fixed Hopeless Spiral being a Helm instead of a Body Armor
- Fixed sometimes you are able to have multiple same runic items equipped
- Fixed Symbol of Hope not working with Revive
- Fixed Path’s End not working
- Fixed Fallen Flames not reapplying after reviving
- Fixed Divine Enigma sometimes turns into Riddle
- Fixed Restoration Totem sometimes does not work with Botanist or One With Nature
- Fixed Elementalist giving too many bonuses to other elements
- Fixed dying in the first Bone Knight will cause a soft lock
- Fixed Partnership increasing all elements instead of just Physical
- Fixed Immortality sometimes not properly removing bonus block chance
- Fixed Immortality not working properly with some AOEs
- Fixed Vengeance not working properly
- Fixed Havoc Aura sometimes not working correctly with party members dying/reviving
- Fixed various texts/copies
🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼
===Bosses====
- Azure Beams from Uvorios the Serpent, will no longer affect the healer if the healer is not alive
==QoL===
- Cyclone Shot now displays number of current cyclones
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed sometimes the blessing view will disappear when closing stats view
- Fixed sometimes you can skip floor while the other floors are loading
- Fixed sometimes swapping between scrolls will change the values of attributes
- Fixed Uvorrios can gain mana before the fight starts
- Fixed Cyclone Shot sometimes has Rapid Shot tooltip.
- Fixed Cyclone Shot not affected by Crucifer.
- Fixed Rune of Retaliation: Holy Shield, Spellsinger's Mark, Sanctuary not working
- Fixed Rune of Protection: Heal from Siphon Life does not create a shield.
- Fixed Volcanic Signet does not work with Restoration Totem.
- Fixed Rune of Recharge not working properly
- Fixed Rune of Increased Duration sometimes does not work properly
