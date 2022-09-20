 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 20 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r6 Early Access - 9.19.2022

Features:

  • Fat and skinny character variety (calculated by BMI using height and weight)
  • Basic in-game team customizer
  • Basic in-game character customizer and rating editor
  • Added another helmet style (mirrored logos)
  • Save slots for season mode now have date and time season was created.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix for mods not working
  • Post-ragdoll “get up” animations fixed
  • Better ragdoll collision detection
  • Challenge mode no longer breaks when playbook changes
  • Season mode playoffs fixed
  • In-game team select fixes (properly changing teams)
  • Defensive players post play animations getting stuck when movement occurs.
  • Tripping fix when entering out of bounds/endzone
  • Punt plays near the end zone now have the kicker run in bounds, so the punt will not be an automatic deadball.
  • Fix for if a different stadium is selected, when restarting the game it will not change the selected stadium to the home team’s stadium.

Tweaks:

  • Day & Night lighting adjustments
  • Stadium grass color adjustments
  • Reverted Realistic 1 to its original physics behavior
  • Balanced physics preset adjustments
  • Material adjustments
  • Team select no longer unselectable/gray in-game
  • Lots of little tweaks

