Patch Notes v0.05r6 Early Access - 9.19.2022

Features:
- Fat and skinny character variety (calculated by BMI using height and weight)
- Basic in-game team customizer
- Basic in-game character customizer and rating editor
- Added another helmet style (mirrored logos)
- Save slots for season mode now have date and time season was created.
Bug Fixes:
- Fix for mods not working
- Post-ragdoll “get up” animations fixed
- Better ragdoll collision detection
- Challenge mode no longer breaks when playbook changes
- Season mode playoffs fixed
- In-game team select fixes (properly changing teams)
- Defensive players post play animations getting stuck when movement occurs.
- Tripping fix when entering out of bounds/endzone
- Punt plays near the end zone now have the kicker run in bounds, so the punt will not be an automatic deadball.
- Fix for if a different stadium is selected, when restarting the game it will not change the selected stadium to the home team’s stadium.
Tweaks:
- Day & Night lighting adjustments
- Stadium grass color adjustments
- Reverted Realistic 1 to its original physics behavior
- Balanced physics preset adjustments
- Material adjustments
- Team select no longer unselectable/gray in-game
- Lots of little tweaks
Changed files in this update