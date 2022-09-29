 Skip to content

Easy Poetry update for 29 September 2022

Happy national day!

Build 9548682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Fixed the bugs that caused the last roll back
· Added 10 background musics, supporting adjusting volume & switching to random music
· Added a new loading scene
· Other small bugs

