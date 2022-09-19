 Skip to content

Xio: Survival update for 19 September 2022

(UPDATE 09/19/2022) - Quick Update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOUSING - Additions.

  • Added Player Housing on Main Menu, with storage space - electricity, and parking garage.
    (this player housing is a work-in-progress) will be adding A LOT more to playing housing soon. Early implementation.

CLOTHING/WEAPONS - Additions.

  • Adding fixed armor values per color/quality for balancing.
  • Adding fixed weapon values per color/quality for balancing.

QUICK update, testing - Thank you again for the support

