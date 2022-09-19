(UPDATE 09/19/2022) - Quick Update.

HOUSING - Additions.
- Added Player Housing on Main Menu, with storage space - electricity, and parking garage.
(this player housing is a work-in-progress) will be adding A LOT more to playing housing soon. Early implementation.
CLOTHING/WEAPONS - Additions.
- Adding fixed armor values per color/quality for balancing.
- Adding fixed weapon values per color/quality for balancing.
QUICK update, testing - Thank you again for the support - join our Discord https://discord.gg/Kad5vBb6
Changed files in this update