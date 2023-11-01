Presentation and multi-model update

The latest update brings the following features:

Environment settings, such as fog, skybox, sun direction etc.

Limited multi-model mode, allowing merged meshes and pointclouds for visualization.

Improved presentation/kiosk features and scene customization.

You may define multiple camera positions, material, sky and lighting settings in a sequence for easy presentation. Support for Spherical Projection scenes as created by the Spherical Projection tool in the Photogrammetry Toolkit, import in environment settings and enable projection.

These features are accessed and modified within the desktop 2d ui for ease of use when preparing a scene, and can also be used while demonstrating to a person in VR.

These features were made possible by our co-creation with 3DVisLab, University of Dundee, Scotland UK.

These changes have been in the Beta branch for a while waiting for feedback, and with no glaring reported issues are now graduated to main branch.

In case you experience any new problems with this build, the previous version is available through the beta tab.