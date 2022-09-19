 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 19 September 2022

Bugfix, balance, and QoL

Build 9546651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made Minion weaker.
  • Made Snowball stronger.
  • Made Chackram slightly weaker.
  • Made Bolas slightly stronger.
  • Made The Inevitable weaker.
  • Fixed bug with Cauldron sometimes crashing the game.
  • Made the Ritual Dagger more common after killing the blood tree (spawn randomly in level).
  • Getting Achievements reward gold is now faster, based on the amount you have.

