- Made Minion weaker.
- Made Snowball stronger.
- Made Chackram slightly weaker.
- Made Bolas slightly stronger.
- Made The Inevitable weaker.
- Fixed bug with Cauldron sometimes crashing the game.
- Made the Ritual Dagger more common after killing the blood tree (spawn randomly in level).
- Getting Achievements reward gold is now faster, based on the amount you have.
HellEscape update for 19 September 2022
Bugfix, balance, and QoL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
