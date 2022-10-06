 Skip to content

Darkest Dungeon® update for 6 October 2022

Update Notes for October 6th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9545898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are deploying a small update to better integrate and support Steam Deck features.

Changed files in this update

darkest_dungeon_windows_shared_content Depot 262061
  • Loading history…
darkest_dungeon_windows_content Depot 262062
  • Loading history…
darkest_dungeon_osx_data Depot 262064
  • Loading history…
darkest_dungeon_linux_content Depot 262065
  • Loading history…
darkest_dungeon_linux_data Depot 262066
  • Loading history…
