Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 19 September 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.5] Hotfix

19 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed : Town Building [Statue of Heroes]'s Leaf research effect (50% or higher) didn't work properly
Fixed : Revised a lot of Chinese texts
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

