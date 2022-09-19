Fixed : Town Building [Statue of Heroes]'s Leaf research effect (50% or higher) didn't work properly
Fixed : Revised a lot of Chinese texts
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 19 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.5] Hotfix
