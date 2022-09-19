 Skip to content

Hive update for 19 September 2022

Resolution Support patch 1.02

Hive now has settings for changing your resolution between a number of common resolutions ranging from 1280x720 to 3840x2160.

  • Adjusted some items not displaying correctly
  • Added Tropics background to be displayed when hovering over Tropics saves.
  • Added a warning for when your resolution settings aren't supported. Please try adjusting them for this to go away.

If Hive no longer displays correctly, please get in touch. If you want a new resolution supported, please also let me know.

