Resolution Support patch 1.02

Hive now has settings for changing your resolution between a number of common resolutions ranging from 1280x720 to 3840x2160.
- Adjusted some items not displaying correctly
- Added Tropics background to be displayed when hovering over Tropics saves.
- Added a warning for when your resolution settings aren't supported. Please try adjusting them for this to go away.
If Hive no longer displays correctly, please get in touch. If you want a new resolution supported, please also let me know.
Changed files in this update