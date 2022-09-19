 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 19 September 2022

Updated on September 19

Share · View all patches · Build 9544917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated on September 19

  1. Tips for developing customized weapons
  2. After the increase of soldiers, they did not live in the house
  3. Unable to play the bug when opening the video
  4. Other modifications

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link