Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 19 September 2022

9/19 update

19 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Maiden Shrine - Dragon Pearl noiti is blocked fix
#Removing Joja strong attack when she is ally in Sakura path 02
#Fix on squad selection

