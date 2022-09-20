 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vindictus update for 20 September 2022

[SALES] September Supply Depot: Diva Crystal

Share · View all patches · Build 9543594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An outfit that demands the dance floor spotlight is included! Try becoming a Dancing Diva with the new outfit.

CLICK HERE for SALES Details!

Changed files in this update

Main Depot Depot 212161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link