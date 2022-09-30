 Skip to content

Muse Dash update for 30 September 2022

Touhou Project Second Collab Up☆date

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Collab music pack [Touhou Mugakudan -Ⅱ-] with 6 new songs has been updated. Unlock it to obtain the collab character [Black-White Magician Kirisame Marisa] (CV: Machico), a new title screen, and three illustrations -- Big Sale at Kirisame Magic Shop (`ヮ´ )b
  2. A collab illustration is added to the chips. Upgrade to unlock it~
  3. A new song [物凄い狂っとるフランちゃんが物凄いうた - Halozy] is added to [Just as Planned] PLUS. 10x ICECREAM for each of four Flan-chan? That is 40xＩＣＥＣＲＥＥＥＥＡＭ!!!!
  4. Elfin [Silencer], which can disable the skills joins. Purchasing [Just as Planned] grants you this elfin and a special title screen~
  5. Special Notice: Muse Dash is a place where playing music brings a smile to everyone, and any action that is similar to firing magic bombs with the [Hakkero] to threaten the BOSS is forbidden! Unless you find a way to turn this into STG ⊂彡☆))д´)

