 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon Extinction update for 19 September 2022

0.5.13.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9543116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added basic dialog to shop keepers as a proof of concept and first step towards more fleshed out characters and story
  • Added error window when corrupted items are detected to prevent accidentally saving corrupted save data
  • Fixed Town multiplayer
  • Fixed Boss HP Bars

Changed files in this update

RPG Windows 64-bit Depot 1079321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link