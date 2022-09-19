- Added basic dialog to shop keepers as a proof of concept and first step towards more fleshed out characters and story
- Added error window when corrupted items are detected to prevent accidentally saving corrupted save data
- Fixed Town multiplayer
- Fixed Boss HP Bars
