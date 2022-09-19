2.15 is here!
- Added "Level data saving" (highly experimental), a way to save
- Entity locations
- Shack/house locations
- Spray paint
- Some item locations
- Added vending machines, a cool way to obtain m u n c h i e s
- The snackrooms has been greatly expanded
- A bug has been fixed with ultimate almond water
- Added a "cimkin" skin to the glove in the glove skins shop
- Added floor and ceiling trims for the light green corridors of level 5
- Fixed a bug with the level 1 collectable picture
- Added many logos to businesses
- Added
the promised landa sus red tile >:)
- Almond trees now grow back almonds
- Mogus drip
Changed files in this update