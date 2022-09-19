 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 19 September 2022

V. 2.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9541996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.15 is here!

  • Added "Level data saving" (highly experimental), a way to save
  • Entity locations
  • Shack/house locations
  • Spray paint
  • Some item locations
  • Added vending machines, a cool way to obtain m u n c h i e s
  • The snackrooms has been greatly expanded
  • A bug has been fixed with ultimate almond water
  • Added a "cimkin" skin to the glove in the glove skins shop
  • Added floor and ceiling trims for the light green corridors of level 5
  • Fixed a bug with the level 1 collectable picture
  • Added many logos to businesses
  • Added the promised land a sus red tile >:)
  • Almond trees now grow back almonds
  • Mogus drip

Go sub on YT because the number of levels > the number of people making the game XD

Hope ya' enjoy.

