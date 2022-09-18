 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zorbus update for 18 September 2022

Update notes for release 56.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9541120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an essence related bug.
  • Some tweaks to game startup.

If you're still having problems with the game not starting, see the pinned discussion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link