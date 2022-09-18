Patch Updates #06

Additions and Changes

Removed the bottles mechanic along with all the bottles in the game

Added Checkpoints on the first Boss so when you die you can load the game from the latest checkpoint.

Added a missing file for Alegra Case (within Journal entries)

Removed the "Perfectionist Achievement"

Fixed

Fixed a bug where during the Police Station area if you used the disk and then save and load the game, the PC won't let you continue.

Fixed a bug where some tutorials would remain locked in the tutorials menu screen.

Fixed some blurry textures when the settings are set to low.

Fixed some subtitles typos.

Upcoming updates

We are ready to start adapting the game to other languages so within the next month patches will include new subtitles options for the game. We'll also continue polishing the game and fix any issues.

