Manic Archers update for 18 September 2022

Update 3.7 - Speed Selection

Build 9540960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added long-awaited speed selection on game start (slow, normal or turbo)
  • Removed player-speed option in turn
  • New waterlane animation
  • New color-theme for floating island map
  • Many fixes & improvements

