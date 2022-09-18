- Added long-awaited speed selection on game start (slow, normal or turbo)
- Removed player-speed option in turn
- New waterlane animation
- New color-theme for floating island map
- Many fixes & improvements
Manic Archers update for 18 September 2022
Update 3.7 - Speed Selection
