- Bugfix: Humidity calculation
- Bugfix: Error when loading the quality settings
- Added an option against unwanted button presses in the main menu.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 18 September 2022
Update 0.17.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
