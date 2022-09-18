- fixed replay playback crashing the game
- fixed position of reinforcements numbers in network party list (off by one)
- update 62 announcement is now part of the databank
- fixed MotD completion / caching
- updated tracker to show things as powered down during a power failure
- new options for HUD color include random by mission (legacy) and random by character
Space Beast Terror Fright update for 18 September 2022
Update 62 hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
