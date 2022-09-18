 Skip to content

Space Beast Terror Fright update for 18 September 2022

Update 62 hotfix 1

Build 9540388

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed replay playback crashing the game
  • fixed position of reinforcements numbers in network party list (off by one)
  • update 62 announcement is now part of the databank
  • fixed MotD completion / caching
  • updated tracker to show things as powered down during a power failure
  • new options for HUD color include random by mission (legacy) and random by character

