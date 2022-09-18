Fixed bug where AI would apply -200 evaluation to offers for city transfers.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 18 September 2022
Version 1.1.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Airships Press Mac Depot 342566
- Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 64 Depot 342567
- Loading history…
Airships Press Linux 32 Depot 342568
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update