 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 18 September 2022

18 Sep 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9540336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enemy AI is modified.
  • Guard jump bug is fixed.
  • Sound bug is fixed
  • [Log bridge] Dialogue event when start episode. Check points are added. Map is changed.
  • [Yukimura] Map, enemy spawn are modified

Changed files in this update

Depot 2114171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link