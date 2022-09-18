- Enemy AI is modified.
- Guard jump bug is fixed.
- Sound bug is fixed
- [Log bridge] Dialogue event when start episode. Check points are added. Map is changed.
- [Yukimura] Map, enemy spawn are modified
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 18 September 2022
18 Sep 2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update