v0.6.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9539769 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 09:59:23 UTC by Wendy

New Feature: Boost slots added Now you can hold active boosts and use them later whenever you want As default you have one slot but you can unlock 2 more slots from skill tree With this system you can even merge boosts and reach different extra combinations. For example: Critical Boost + Damage Overload = Critical Overload

New Boost: Autopilot Boost

(Autopilot is 5 times powerful for a while)

Details panel added to Missions Screen

(You can check, how many pilots you have, how many of them on duty, how many missions completed etc.)