v0.6.9 update

New Feature: Boost slots added
- Now you can hold active boosts and use them later whenever you want
- As default you have one slot but you can unlock 2 more slots from skill tree
- With this system you can even merge boosts and reach different extra combinations. For example: Critical Boost + Damage Overload = Critical Overload
New Boost: Autopilot Boost
(Autopilot is 5 times powerful for a while)
Details panel added to Missions Screen
(You can check, how many pilots you have, how many of them on duty, how many missions completed etc.)
- Some objects' scales fixed
- License Upgrade bug fixed
