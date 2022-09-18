 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 18 September 2022

v0.6.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9539769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Boost slots added
    • Now you can hold active boosts and use them later whenever you want
    • As default you have one slot but you can unlock 2 more slots from skill tree
    • With this system you can even merge boosts and reach different extra combinations. For example: Critical Boost + Damage Overload = Critical Overload
  • New Boost: Autopilot Boost

(Autopilot is 5 times powerful for a while)

  • Details panel added to Missions Screen

(You can check, how many pilots you have, how many of them on duty, how many missions completed etc.)

  • Some objects' scales fixed
  • License Upgrade bug fixed

