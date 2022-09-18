Beta - v0.0.20e Patch Notes

- Endless Mode/Victory Laps - Removed: What was meant to be a little optional feature turned out to be quite contentious within the beta testing community and I also wasn't happy with either implementation. It felt like an unsatisfying band-aid fix to stretch out the game until more content could be added. Rather than continuing to try to make it work, I think it's best if the idea is shelved so I can focus on adding more content. I may revisit Endless Mode/Victory Laps in the future.
- Emblem - Dark Thirst: Changed to: Whenever an enemy dies you restore 2% of your maximum mana.
- Emblem - Blessing of Strength: Power bonus reduced from 14 to 12.
- Emblem - Levitation: You are immune to poison trails while levitating.
- Emblem - Mana Hungry: Changed to: You have bonus power equal to 10% of your maximum mana.
- Emblem - Mine Layer: Damage radius increased from 2 tiles to 3, emblem icon updated.
- Emblem - Overgrowth: Refresh time reduced from 7 seconds to 6.
- Emblem - Time Leak: Clocks can now be caught if altitude is 1 tile or less (previously had frame-perfect catching at zero altitude), added a tall spike-shaped indicator to make it easier to see where clocks will land.
- Spell - Electric Field: Damage per second increased from 55% of power to 60%.
- Spell - Ghost Form: All damage is now evaded for the duration, duration reduced from 3 seconds to 2, fear duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4, you are immune to poison trails while in ghost form.
- Spell - Static Discharge: Maximum damage increased from 500% of power to 600%.
- Spell - Storm Bow: Maximum damage increased from 230% of power to 250%, perfect shot damage bonus increased from 75% to 100%, mana cost reduced from 40 to 36.
- Spell - Whirling Death: Removed 2 frames from the cast animation (increasing cast speed significantly).
- Tome - Maximum Mana: Bonus increased from 20 to 25.
- Improved how poison trail collision detection is handled.
- Removed hidden achievements for removed Victory Laps feature.
Neophyte update for 18 September 2022
Beta - v0.0.20e Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in developer branch