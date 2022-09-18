 Skip to content

隐世神剑传 update for 18 September 2022

2022年9月18日 版本更新说明

2022年9月18日 版本更新说明

抱歉，让大家久等了。

游戏全流程更新完毕。但尚有些内容不够完善。
具体更新介绍：血炼教地图剧情及战斗、大祭台地图的剧情与战斗、及结尾剧情。

后续更新计划为：主要以修缮之前的内容为主。之后转成正式版。

感谢大家的支持与批评，我们会再接再厉，做更好的游戏。

