2022年9月18日 版本更新说明

抱歉，让大家久等了。
游戏全流程更新完毕。但尚有些内容不够完善。
具体更新介绍：血炼教地图剧情及战斗、大祭台地图的剧情与战斗、及结尾剧情。
后续更新计划为：主要以修缮之前的内容为主。之后转成正式版。
感谢大家的支持与批评，我们会再接再厉，做更好的游戏。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
抱歉，让大家久等了。
游戏全流程更新完毕。但尚有些内容不够完善。
具体更新介绍：血炼教地图剧情及战斗、大祭台地图的剧情与战斗、及结尾剧情。
后续更新计划为：主要以修缮之前的内容为主。之后转成正式版。
感谢大家的支持与批评，我们会再接再厉，做更好的游戏。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update